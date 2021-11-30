Video
Fire breaks out at Gulshan building

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

A 12-storey building in the city's Gulshan area caught fire on Monday. Farhad Abdul Momin, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire broke out on the 9th floor of the building near DNCC Market around 4 pm and it spread around soon.
He said seven units of firefighters extinguished the blaze around 4:40 pm. But he could not say what actually caused the fire. However, there was no report of any casualty till the filing of the report around 5:45 pm.    -UNB


