Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:06 PM
Letter To the Editor

People oriented medical system

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021

Dear Sir
There arise questions of treatment for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to abroad. The question is not only for her but also for a major portion of the people of the country. They are deprived of proper treatment. BNP is continuing street movement for the permission of Khaleda Zia's proper treatment abroad.

On the other hand, the government has not taken any initiative to send her to abroad for proper treatment. It would be pertinent if BNP had organised movement for proper treatment for the general people of the county. We need to facilitate free treatment for the people which is one of the major fundamental rights. Even though the government provide subsidise in this sector it is insufficient. So it is high time to modernize our medical system and make it free of cost for the people. We want to assure standard medical service for all citizen irrespective of their social class.

Fifty years have gone since we got independence; Bangladesh has achieved remarkable improvements in different sectors. Now we want the government implements sophisticated policy regarding the issue.

Yamin Khan
Faridpur



