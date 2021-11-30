

Omicron variant changing mutations, may evade vaccine immunity



As many vaccines work by forming antibodies against spike protein, change in spike protein can make many vaccines inefficient or lose potency soon. The presence of spike protein facilitates a virus' entry in the host cell, its transmission into the host cell is facilitated. Critical evaluation for vaccine accuracy has to be tested. Otherwise only complacency of dose completion shall be dire.



We must ask everyone to religiously follow Covid appropriate behaviour, not to let guards down. Virulence and immune escape have to be tested for all vaccines, so the need for booster dose, increasing potency can be considered. In the past week a heavily mutated Covid variant has been identified, rapidly labelled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and named Omicron. It has been detected in several countries. Yet, it is at this early stage, in an absence of definitive.



Our response is to test everyone coming from overseas, isolate all Omicron contacts, speed up boosting and bring back compulsory face masks in all public places. We are already slipping down the barrel, throwing our guards down, masks are not seen as even a few months before. People seem oblivious to the fact that even after two doses of vaccines you are not immune and may get the new strain omicron, since it passes from human to human.



One cannot be sure this virus has not entered Bangladesh. Let's be clear, who knows how we will stop more Omicron cases arriving or circulating. If a virus is good at spreading then eventually it will slip through. And it has the potential to spread here too. Cases of Covid have been climbing except for a lull over the October half term. But if the current Delta variant can spread here and Omicron combines faster transmission with some ability to evade immunity, then it too has the potential to circulate.



There are important questions that need answering and top of the list is what happens when Omicron meets high levels of immunity. The answer, for better or worse, will dictate what happens next. The vaccines that have been used by different pharmaceuticals train the body to attack the spike protein on the virus, the version of spike from the original variant from Wuhan in China. Most vaccines focus on "teaching" the body to generate antibodies that neutralize the virus' spike protein, which latches on to human cells. But many of the new variant's mutations are in regions of the spike protein that antibodies recognize, raising concern that this may impact vaccine efficacy.



The new variant has also thrown a spotlight on huge disparities in vaccination rates around the globe. Even as many developed countries are giving third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in low-income countries have received their first Covid-19 shot, according to medical and human rights groups.



Most vaccines focus on "teaching" the body to generate antibodies that neutralize the virus' spike protein, which latches on to human cells. But many of the new variant's mutations are in regions of the spike protein that antibodies recognize, raising concern that this may impact vaccine efficacy. The World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19, said: "We don't know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves."



Even though some of the genetic changes appear worrisome, it was unclear if the new variant would pose a significant public health threat. Some previous variants, like the beta variant, initially concerned scientists but did not spread very far.



The big question is will existing vaccines work against? Scientists are concerned by the number of mutations and the fact some of them have already been linked to an ability to evade existing immune protection. Real-world data on reinjection rates will also give a clearer indication on the extent of any change in immunity. Scientists do not expect that the variant will be entirely unrecognizable to existing antibodies, just that current vaccines may give less protection. So, a crucial objective remains to increase vaccination rates, including booster doses for at-risk groups.



Will the variant cause more severe Covid? There is no information yet on whether the variant leads to a change in Covid symptoms or severity, this is something South African scientists will be closely monitoring. Since there is a lag between infections and more serious illness, it will take several weeks before any clear data is available. At this stage, scientists say there is no strong reason to suspect that the latest variant will be either worse or milder.



The World Health Organization said that early evidence suggests the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, could pose an increased risk of reinjection and that some of the mutations detected on the variant were concerning. So even if one is vaccinated there is every possibility of getting the deadly variant any time. So only travel restrictions are not enough, like we saw receding rate of infection, due to appropriate rules for social distancing, face covering has to be reemphasized to keep the virus at bay. How contagious it may be, if we keep our body protected the virus cannot survive.



As part of our constant vigilance we have to maintain sequencing and continuous surveillance. The scientific community is worried as they fear that this new strain could fuel outbreaks in several countries and cripple health systems once again.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq,

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health specialist







