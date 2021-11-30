Couple among six nabbed with drugs in two districts

Six people including a man and his wife have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: Four people including two fake journalists were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Ashuganj Upazila of the district in three days.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two people along with phensedyl and hemp from the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Md Sajal Ahmed, 27, son of Md Selim Mia of Pashchim Deobhog Village under Fatulla Police Station (PS) in Sadar Upazila of Narayanganj, and Md Zahidul Islam, 22, son of AH Awal of Devnagar Village in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bagir area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, and arrested the duo along with 205 bottles of phensedyl and 4kg of hemp from a bus.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ashuganj PS against them in this connection.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two fake journalists along with 8kg of hemp and 2 bottles of foreign liquor in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Md Aminul Islam Bulbul, 38, son of late Mahar Ali Munshi of Kaya Village in Jibannagar Upazila of Chuadanga, and Md Sohan, 22, son of Abul Hashem of Ekhlaspur Village in Faridganj Upazila of Chandpur District.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp conducted a drive in Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge area at around 10pm, and arrested the duo along with the drugs from a private car with a sticker of '71 Bangla', an unlicensed TV channel. The arrested confessed their involvement in drug peddling in different areas in the country for long.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ashuganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police detained a man and his wife along with 2,000 yaba tablets in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The detained couple are Ali Hossain Russel Molla, 30, a resident of Khayerhat Village and his wife Santa Banu, 22.

Russel used to live with his wife at a rented house in Narayanpur area under Bagha Municipality to escape the arrest as he is a warranted accused.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Narayanpur area in the evening and raided Russels's house. The team seized the 2,000 yaba tablets, two mobile phone sets, two SIM cards and a motorbike from the scene, and nabbed the duo.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain said during primary interrogation, the couple confessed their involvement in drug trading in the area for long. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.