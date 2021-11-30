Rebel AL candidates dominate 93 UP polls in 10 districts

Election to two municipalities and 93 union parishads (UPs) of 10 districts- Noakhali, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Dinajpur, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, Kurigram, Sherpur, Jhenidah and Natore, was held on Sunday.

A remarkable number of independent and Awami League (AL) rebel chairman candidates and independent aspirants won the third phase of the UP polls.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: AL-backed candidates have won one UP polls while rebel candidates three including the Senbag Municipality mayoral post and independent aspirants two in the upazila of the district.

The election to five UPs and Senbag Municipality was held on Sunday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The AL-backed chairman candidate Shawkat Kanan won the Damuria UP polls.

The elected AL rebel candidates are: Abu Naser alias VP Dulal in Senbag Municipality, Gias Uddin in Kadra and Selim Uddin Kajal in Bijbag unions.

The elected independent candidates are: Abdur Rahman in Chhatarpaiya and Anwar Hossain Bahar in Kabilpur unions.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results at 8:30pm on Sunday.

MUNSHIGANJ: AL-back candidates have won 11 UP polls, out of 21, while rebel and independent candidates 10 in Sadar and Tongibari upazilas of the district.

In Sadar Upazila, AL-backed candidates won five UP polls, out of nine, while the rebel and independents the rest.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Shahidul Islam Dhali, Sohrab Hossain Pir, Md Ripon Hossain, Sohrab Hossain andAfsar Uddin Bhuiyan.

The elected AL rebel and independent candidates are: Md Bacchu Sheikh, Tota Munshi, Parvez Mridha and Golam Mostafa.

In Tongibari Upazila, AL-backed candidates have won six UP polls, out of 12, while rebel and independent candidates six others.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Anisur Rahman, Md Abdur Rahim Mia, Hazi Md Dulal, Md Sekandar Bepari, Md Ariful Islam Halder and Md Belayet Hossain.

The elected AL rebel and independent candidates are: Md Lutfar Rahman Khuku, Md Abdul Qadir Hawlader, Md Rokonuzzaman Shikder Rigan, Akhter Hossain Molla, Md Kamrul Islam and Ismail Hossain Babu.

MANIKGANJ: AL-backed candidates have won eight UP polls, out of 10, while independent candidates two in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Md Zakir Hossain, Afsar Uddin Sarker, Gazi Hasan Al Mehedi Suhas, Mahidur Rahman Mahid, Abdul Jalil, Golam Monir Hossain, Selim Hossain Biplob and Nur-e-Alam Sarker.

There are 2,01,690 voters in 10 unions of the upazila.

Of them, 1,0,811 are women.

The elected independent candidates are: Akhter Uddin Ahmed Raja and Asmat Ali.

Sadar Upazila Election Officer Md Shahid Hossain announced the results on Sunday night.

FULBARI, DINAJPUR: AL-backed candidates have won three UP polls, out of 7, while the rebel and independent candidates four in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

The election of 7 UPs in the upazila was held on Sunday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Manik Ratan, Shah Md Abdul Quddus and Enamul Haque.

The elected AL rebel and independent candidates are: Nabiul Islam, Nazmus Sakhir Bablu, Saiful Islam and Samidul Islam.

There are a total of 1,14,281 voters in 7 unions of the upazila.

Of them, 57,587 are male and 56,694 are female voters.

Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Riaz Uddin said the election to seven UPs was held in fair and peaceful manner.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Rebel candidates of AL have elected in eight UP polls while AL-backed candidates won in four in Nabinagar Upazila of the district unofficially.

The voting began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: BNP-backed candidate Mohsin Mia Madhu has won the Sreemangal Municipality mayoral post for the fourth time.

His nearest competitor was AL-backed Syed Mansurul Haque.

The voting began from 8am and it continued till 4pm without any break.

Mohsin Mia Madhu bagged a total of 5,989 votes while AL-backed Syed Mansurul got 5,532 votes.

A total of 11,742 voters casted their votes at 53 booths in 11 centres.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: The Jatiya Party (JaPa) and independent candidates have won in 10 UP polls, out of 13, while AL-backed candidates won the rest three in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

The election to 13 UPs in the upazila was held on Sunday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

Three AL-backed candidates, four JaPa-backed candidates and six independent candidates won the polls unofficially.

The returning officer of the unions Anwar Hossain announced the results on Sunday night.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: The independent candidates have won seven UP polls, out of 12, while AL-backed candidates won the rest five in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.

The election to 12 UPs in the upazila was held on Sunday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

Five AL-backed candidates and seven independent candidates won the polls unofficially.

The returning officer of the unions Billal Hossain announced the results on Sunday night.

JHENAIDAH: Transgender candidate Nazrul Islam Ritu has elected as chairman in Trilochanpur UP polls in Kaliganj Upazila of the district unofficially.

Ritu, an independent candidate, bagged 9,569 votes while his nearest rival AL nominated candidate secured 4,517 votes.

A total of three candidates contested in the election for the post of chairman.

After the announcement of the victory, Ritu expressed gratitude to the voters for their support and promised to serve them as their representative.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Election to five UPs in Bagatipara Upazila of the district was held on Sunday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

AL-backed candidates have won two UP polls while rebel and BNP-backed candidates the rest three.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Mojibur Rahman and Mahabur Islam Mithu.

The elected AL rebel candidate is Nayez Uddin.

The elected BNP-backed candidates are: Golam Rabbani and SM Lenin.







