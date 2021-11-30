Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three girls found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondents

Three girls have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Moulvibazar and Barishal, in three days.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of girl from a beauty parlour in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Farzana, 18, daughter of Billal Mia of Doukarchar PP Nagar Village and an SSC examinee from Belayet Ali High School. She was the wife of Lokman Mia, 45, son of Omar Ali of Rajshahi.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Farzana got married with Lokman three months back. The couple had been running a beauty parlour, named Akhi Beauty Parlour, in Amirganj Union in the upazila since their marriage.
However, Farzana was found hanging from the ceiling of the beauty parlour in the morning. Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's father Billal Mia alleged that Lokman might have killed his daughter and hanged the body from the ceiling.
However, police arrested the deceased's husband Lokman Mia for questioning in this connection.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Abdul Jabbar confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a girl in Kamalganj Uazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ashtami Baidya, 21, daughter of Jaglal Baidya, a resident of Alinagar Tea Garden area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the deceased's family members saw the body of Ashtami hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kamalganj PS in this connection. Kamalganj PS SI Fazle Elahi confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a female college student from her residence in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Tuli Halder, 19, daughter of Andriya Halder, a resident of Pashchim Sujankathi Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Government Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Degree College.
Police and local sources said, Tuli's mother Mariam Begum went out of the house in the morning.
After returning home, she saw the body of Tuli hanging from the ceiling of her room at noon. Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Agailjhara PS SI Md Ali Hossain.
Police and the deceased's family members suspect that she might have committed suicide out of huff with her mother as she was prohibited to go to college in the morning.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple among six nabbed with drugs in two districts
Rebel AL candidates dominate 93 UP polls in 10 districts
Three girls found dead in three districts
Bridge at Baraigram remains useless for 10 yrs
Teacher killed in Chandpur road mishap
83 passengers died as Coco-4 sank in 2009
Minor girl drowns at Dhamoirhat
3 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft