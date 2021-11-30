Three girls found dead in three districts

Three girls have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Moulvibazar and Barishal, in three days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of girl from a beauty parlour in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Farzana, 18, daughter of Billal Mia of Doukarchar PP Nagar Village and an SSC examinee from Belayet Ali High School. She was the wife of Lokman Mia, 45, son of Omar Ali of Rajshahi.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Farzana got married with Lokman three months back. The couple had been running a beauty parlour, named Akhi Beauty Parlour, in Amirganj Union in the upazila since their marriage.

However, Farzana was found hanging from the ceiling of the beauty parlour in the morning. Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Billal Mia alleged that Lokman might have killed his daughter and hanged the body from the ceiling.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband Lokman Mia for questioning in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Abdul Jabbar confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a girl in Kamalganj Uazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashtami Baidya, 21, daughter of Jaglal Baidya, a resident of Alinagar Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's family members saw the body of Ashtami hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kamalganj PS in this connection. Kamalganj PS SI Fazle Elahi confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a female college student from her residence in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tuli Halder, 19, daughter of Andriya Halder, a resident of Pashchim Sujankathi Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Government Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Degree College.

Police and local sources said, Tuli's mother Mariam Begum went out of the house in the morning.

After returning home, she saw the body of Tuli hanging from the ceiling of her room at noon. Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Agailjhara PS SI Md Ali Hossain.

Police and the deceased's family members suspect that she might have committed suicide out of huff with her mother as she was prohibited to go to college in the morning.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



