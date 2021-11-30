Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bridge at Baraigram remains useless for 10 yrs

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondent

The useless bridge in Gorfa Matsajibi area at Baraigram. photo: observer

The useless bridge in Gorfa Matsajibi area at Baraigram. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 29: A bridge built at Tk 18 lakh is lying useless in Bariagram Upazila of the district.
Under bridge-culvert programme of the Department of Disaster Management, the bridge was constructed 10 years back in Gorfa Matsajibi area in the upazila. But its linking roads were not made. Also the bridge remains under water for most of the time in a year as the road is low, and it was not raised by dropping earth.
Locals are suffering for the non-communicative bridge. They have been getting on the bridge with help a bamboo bridge for a long time. But the disarray is being faced by children. They are getting injured after falling down.
Ex-union member Rostam Ali said, "During my time the bridge was built hurriedly. But the link roads were not built in the last 10 years. In a compelling situation, I arranged dropping some earth on both edges of the bridge. But these got washed away by flood."
About 150 families are suffering, he added.
Chandai Union Chairman Shahnaz Parvin said, "I have been just elected. I have yet to get my charge. Let me take up the charge, and then I will rebuild the road."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple among six nabbed with drugs in two districts
Rebel AL candidates dominate 93 UP polls in 10 districts
Three girls found dead in three districts
Bridge at Baraigram remains useless for 10 yrs
Teacher killed in Chandpur road mishap
83 passengers died as Coco-4 sank in 2009
Minor girl drowns at Dhamoirhat
3 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft