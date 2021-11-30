Bridge at Baraigram remains useless for 10 yrs



The useless bridge in Gorfa Matsajibi area at Baraigram. photo: observer

Under bridge-culvert programme of the Department of Disaster Management, the bridge was constructed 10 years back in Gorfa Matsajibi area in the upazila. But its linking roads were not made. Also the bridge remains under water for most of the time in a year as the road is low, and it was not raised by dropping earth.

Locals are suffering for the non-communicative bridge. They have been getting on the bridge with help a bamboo bridge for a long time. But the disarray is being faced by children. They are getting injured after falling down.

Ex-union member Rostam Ali said, "During my time the bridge was built hurriedly. But the link roads were not built in the last 10 years. In a compelling situation, I arranged dropping some earth on both edges of the bridge. But these got washed away by flood."

About 150 families are suffering, he added.

Chandai Union Chairman Shahnaz Parvin said, "I have been just elected. I have yet to get my charge. Let me take up the charge, and then I will rebuild the road."









