Teacher killed in Chandpur road mishap

CHANDPUR, Nov 29: A female school teacher, who was critically injured in a road accident in Shahrasti Upazila of the district, has succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning.

The deceased identified as Fatima-tuz-zohra, 26, an assistant teacher at Naoda Government Primary School.

She died at the DMCH in the morning leaving behind husband and her daughter.

Earlier, on the way to school a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit Fatima in Baniacho area of the upazila on Thursday, leaving her critically injured.

Assistant Upazila Education Officer Md Shahjahan said being informed the colleague teachers rescued Fatima and rushed her to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex. Later, she was shifted to the DMCH from there as her condition deteriorated.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahrasti Police Station Md Abdul Mannan said police didn't get any complaint in this connection.

However, legal action will be taken upon complaint of the deceased's family, the OC added.





