Selected hockey players report for camp today

The preliminary selected hockey players will report today (Tuesday) morning to the manager of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) Bodrul Islam Dipu for camp for the upcoming Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy.

All the selected players, after going through Covid-19 test at BKSP, will start their training from Wednesday (Dec 1) and they will continue the training till the tournament.

Earlier on Sunday last, the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) announced a 28-member preliminary squad for the Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held on December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Apart from the host, five more countries-- India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea-- will take part in the prestigious tournament.

Preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Asim Gope, Abu Sayeed Nippon and Biplob Khujur. Defenders: Khorshedur Rahman, Forhad Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuj, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Manoj Babu, Shofiul Alam Shishir, Sarowar Morshed Shawon and Khaled Mahmud Rakin. Midfielders: Sarowar Hossain, Roman Sarker, Nayeem Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Hasan Jubayer Niloy and Prince Laal Samanto. Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmi, Milon Hossen, Mainul Islam Khoushik, Arshad Hossain, Mahbub Hossain, Din Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Puskor Khisa Mimo and Rajib Das. -BSS





