Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:04 PM
Basketball results

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Three more matches of the Bangabandhu UniMed UniHealth Basketball League were held on Monday (Monday) at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.
In the day's matches, Joshe Fights Club beat Bakshi Bazar by 51-48 points after leading the first half by 25-10 points, Dhumketu Club defeated Flame Boys Club by 91-61 points after dominating the first half by 59-33 points and Rangers Club outclassed The Grags by 77-54 points after leading the first half by 30-27 points. Sponsored by UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceutical Limited and organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation, the league is being held for marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


