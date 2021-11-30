Video
Police, Ansar post win in Women's Kabaddi

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Police kabaddi team and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP won their respective matches of the Nazihar IT Solution Women's Kabaddi League held on Monday at national kabaddi stadium in the city, said a press release.
Meanwhile, group A champions Bangladesh Ansar will take on Group B champions Bangladesh Police Kabaddi team in the battle of crown scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at the same venue at 5 pm.
President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation Mohammad Shofikul Islam, who is also Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, is expected to present in the last match of the league and distribute the prizes.     -BSS


