Rabbi out of danger, under 24-hr observation

Debutant middle-order batter of Bangladesh Yasir Ali Rabbi is going to miss the later part of Chattogram Test sustaining head injury. CT scan was done and found no damage.

BCB medical team kept him under observation for 24 hours.

It was the 30th over of Bangladesh's 2nd batting innings delivered by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rabbi was batting on 36. The right handed batter tried to duck to evade a bouncer from Afridi but it didn't rise as much as he expected with the ball hitting the back of his helmet.

Rabbi, 25, played one more over after primary medication but complained of not feeling well during the drinks break and walked back to the dressing room. Nurul Hasan Shohan named a concussion substitute for Rabbi. Batting at eight, Shohan scored 15 runs.







