Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:03 PM
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup

Chhagalnaiya in semis stunning Natore 5-0

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Sports Reporter

The Chhagalnaiya Football Academy from Feni secured the semi-finals of the Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup Football 2021 after stunning Football Academy Natore by 5-0 goals on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
Riding on a hat-trick of Yasin and two goals from Irfan and Shahriar, the Chhagalnaiya boys made it their day.
Yasin opened the net in the fifth minute and doubled the lead scoring another in the 53rd minute. While Irfan extended the margin, netting one goal in the 56th minute, Shahriar too fired the post to score the fourth goal in the 62nd minute.
Yasin completed the hat-trick scoring his third in the 68th minute. After the match, Yasin was adjudged the player of the match for his tremendous contribution to the team's win.
Outplaying the opponent in the big margin match, Chhagalnaiya Football Academy secured the semis of the competitive tournament.
Previously on Saturday, Chhagalnaiya Football Academy had a flying start in the ongoing Academy Cup with a solitary goal win over Suiholamong Football Academy from Rangamati.
A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.
The ten-day tournament will be wrapped up with the final on 3 December.


