Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:03 PM
Mominuls are close to defeat in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Sports Reporter

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (2R) celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan (2L) after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 29, 2021. photo: AFP

Visiting Pakistan need 93 runs to win the 1st of the two-match bilateral Test series against Bangladesh. Guests scored 109 runs in their 2nd innings on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram.
Pakistan opening pair combining Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique, stood 146-run's opening stand in the 1st innings, had accumulated 100 plus runs once again. Abid, who scored 133 runs in the 1st innings, remained unbeaten scoring 56 runs, while Shafique was batting on 53. He hoarded 52 runs on his debut innings.
Due to bad light, the game of the day called off. 18 overs of the day's game was remaining at that juncture.
Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 39 for four Bangladesh got shock in the very first over of the day. Mushfiqur Rahim got out after adding four runs to his overnight's 12. Yasir Ali Rabbi had been very solid in the middle and was string the ball cleanly till sustaining injury, who took retire hurt scoring 36 runs.
Liton Das, the centurion of the 2nd innings, was the lone fighter to show resistance later. The wicketkeeper batsman picked up his 10th Test fifty before being preyed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Liton amassed 59 off 89 hitting six boundaries.
Mahedi Miraz managed 11 runs and Nurul Hasan Shohan, the concussion substitute for Rabbi, collected 15. All of the last three Bangladesh batters Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadat Hossain failed to open account as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 157 runs and hence, Pakistan got 202 run's target since they remained 44-run deficit in their 1st innings.
Afridi claimed five Bangladesh wickets allowing 32 runs. It was the 4th five wickets' haul of the speedster. Spinner Sajid Khan picked three and Hasan Ali picked the rest two wickets.
Bangladesh were all out for 330 in their 1st innings ridding on the bat of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton scored 114 runs while Mushi piled up 91 runs.
Hasan Ali took five wickets spending 51 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf shared two wickets each. Sajid Khan took the rest one.
Pakistan in the contrary, were bowled out for 286 runs. Abid scored 133 runs and Shafique collected 52. Taijul claimed seven wickets allowing 116 runs from 44.4 overs.







