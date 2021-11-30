Video
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
NBR seeks actor Shakib Khan’s bank details to assess assets

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The banks of the country have been asked to send account details of actor Shakib Khan (Rana), who is the third highest tax payer on the artists category in the last fiscal year, in order to assess his actual income.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently sent a letter to all banks to send his account details. The banks have received the letter last Thursday. The banks have also been asked to send account information of the actor along with his family members who are dependent on income and join accounts if any, according to the NBR letter sent to the banks.
It has directed the banks to furnish info of all types of bank accounts including savings and current ones and investment in the savings certificates of Shakib Khan.
Along with those, banks will have to submit information of the transaction of foreign currency account, credit card maintained by Shakib.  It also wanted information regarding the actor's asset in bank lockers and vaults. The banks have also been asked to submit the transaction figures and assets that settled or kept in the lockers and vaults between July 2013 and June 2021.



