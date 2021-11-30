Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi has died after a sudden hospitalization. He was 73.
Nurul Islam fell ill on his way home from an event at the Jatiya Press Club after Maghrib prayers on Saturday and was admitted to the Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi.
He was then transferred to the ICU after doctors discovered kidney issues and a heart blockage.
Nurul Islam died at 11:30 am on Monday, said Hifazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed.
Doctors had initially wanted to operate but were dissuaded because of his age and later decided to continue the treatment in the ICU, Ahmed said.
Nurul Islam Jihadi took up the post of secretary general on Dec 23 last year after the death of Nur Hossain Kasemi. Junaid Babunagari had been the Hifazat amir at the time. Muhibullah Babunagari has been fulfilling the duties of amir since Junaid's death on Aug 19.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR seeks actor Shakib Khan’s bank details to assess assets
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists bring out a procession
Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies
75 hospitalized with dengue
Health policies do not address citizen’s concerns: Study
Curzon Hall, a landmark of Dhaka University
G7 ministers meet as Omicron spreads around globe
Sacked Gazipur mayor sued with Cyber Tribunal


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft