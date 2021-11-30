75 hospitalized with dengue

Some 75 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 60 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 15 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,153 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 29. Among them, a total of 26,663 patients have returned home after recovery.







