Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
Health policies do not address citizen’s concerns: Study

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Health Watch, a multi-stakeholder civil society platform took initiatives to develop an inventory of policies formulated in the health sector in the country.
On this issue, a roundtable discussion was held on Monday, at BRAC Centre Inn in Mohakhali. The session was chaired by Dr Zakir Hossain, former Director of IEDCR and working group member of Bangladesh Health Watch.
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), attended the discussion as chief guest while it was moderated by Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, Advisor, Bangladesh Health Watch.
Prof Dr Md Atiqul Haque, PhD, Department of Public Health and Informatics, BSMMU, and his team carried out a study on Inventory of Health Policy and Policy Forums. This study also aimed to explore the participation of citizens and policy forums in health policy processes.
The study finds that there is a failure to select the appropriate citizen representatives when formulating public policies. Even the grassroots level voices are missed.
The Vice Chancellor of BSMMU said, "We need to set an institute like (Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre) PATC as there were no such institute for the health practitioners and public health experts. Also we need to enhance the learning capacity of these people." As panellists, Dr Shah Monir Hossain, former Director General, Directorate General of Health Services, Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, Prof and Head of Department of Epidemiology and Research were present.
Md Atiqul Haque, the lead researcher, presented the study findings. In his presentation, he disseminated the overall research process and study findings.
After his presentation, Dr Shohel Reza Choudhury talked about the political commitment of the government which is never been met. "The beneficiaries' voices have been neglected and thus the civil society needs to play a crucial role. The citizen's voice needs to be raised and their claims should be reached to the policymakers."
All the guests expressed the need for health practitioners 'involvement in policy making. Otherwise, the ground will be faulty, and the beneficiaries will not get the optimum benefits.'
Dr Zakir Hossain said, "We need to develop a framework for public health. The framework should be made by the public health experts. There should be a collaboration of public health experts and civil society as well." The mission of Bangladesh Health Watch is to provide a strong platform through which healthcare professionals and programmers, researchers and citizens can get their voices heard and thereby influence policies and programmes impacting citizens' health. This inventory will help to put further input in these issues.




