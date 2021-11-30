Sacked Gazipur mayor sued with Cyber Tribunal

Sacked Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam was sued with the Cyber Tribunal for making insulting comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War martyrs.

Member of Sub-Committee on Information and Research Affairs of ruling Awami League Advocate Mohammad Omar Faruq filed the case under Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Cyber Tribunal on Monday.

After recoding the statement of the complainant Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain ordered CID to submit investigation report by January 6.

According to the petition, Jahangir on Facebook said, "Our Bangabandhu had arranged the killing of 30 lakh freedom fighters. Some 45,000 died in each of 64 districts. He had realized his own interest through it."

There were more sensitive points in his remarks which were later termed 'objectionable' by a faction of Gazipur City Awami League.

Later, the video of his remarks went viral on Facebook on September 22. The video was four minutes in length.

Former mayor Jahangir was expelled from AL on November 19 for his remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the number of freedom fighters killed during the War of Liberation in 1971 at a programme in September last.

Three more cases earlier were filed in three districts - Gazipur, Madaripur and Panchagarh - on several dates after his comments against Bangabandhu and Liberation war martyrs went viral.

Zahangir Alam was elected the mayor of Gazipur City Corporation in 2018.

