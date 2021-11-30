Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sacked Gazipur mayor sued with Cyber Tribunal

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Court Correspondent

Sacked Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam was sued with the Cyber Tribunal for making insulting comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War martyrs.
Member of Sub-Committee on Information and Research Affairs of ruling Awami League Advocate Mohammad Omar Faruq filed the case under Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Cyber Tribunal on Monday.
After recoding the statement of the complainant Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain ordered CID to submit investigation report by January 6.
According to the petition, Jahangir on Facebook said, "Our Bangabandhu had arranged the killing of 30 lakh freedom fighters. Some 45,000 died in each of 64 districts. He had realized his own interest through it."
There were more sensitive points in his remarks which were later termed 'objectionable' by a faction of Gazipur City Awami League.
Later, the video of his remarks went viral on Facebook on September 22. The video was four minutes in length.
Former mayor Jahangir was expelled from AL on November 19 for his remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the number of freedom fighters killed during the War of Liberation in 1971 at a programme in September last.
Three more cases earlier were filed in three districts - Gazipur, Madaripur and Panchagarh - on several dates after his comments against Bangabandhu and Liberation war martyrs went viral.
Zahangir Alam was elected the mayor of Gazipur City Corporation in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR seeks actor Shakib Khan’s bank details to assess assets
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists bring out a procession
Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies
75 hospitalized with dengue
Health policies do not address citizen’s concerns: Study
Curzon Hall, a landmark of Dhaka University
G7 ministers meet as Omicron spreads around globe
Sacked Gazipur mayor sued with Cyber Tribunal


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft