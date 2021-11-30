

DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest

In the First Semifinal, Rana Sajjad Ahmad, President of the Center for International Investment and Commercial Arbitration (CIICA), Pakistan was as the Tribunal Chairman while Dr. Deepak Jindal, Advocate and Member, Governing Council, International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR), India was the Tribunal Chairman of the second Semifinal. Muhammad Forrukh Rahman, Advocate and Head of Chambers, Rahman's Chambers and Ahmad Naquib Karim, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Partner, Karim & Karim were the Tribunal Members of the First Semifinal. Margub Kabir, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Head of Chambers, Margub Kabir & Associates and Monzur Rabbi, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Head of Chambers, Rahman and Rabbi Legal were the Tribunal members of the Second Semifinal.

In the First Semifinal University of Dhaka, the Champion of the last year's contest acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy acted as the Respondent team. University of Dhaka secured its place for the Finals. In the Second Semifinal, London College of Legal Studies (South) acted as Claimant and University of Chittagong acted as Respondent and University of Chittagong secured its place for the Finals.

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) is hosting this International Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario. Moreover, one of the main objectives of the Contest is to involve Law students with BIAC's endeavours in the dispute resolution realm in the country and beyond towards easing doing business and accelerating overall economic development of Bangladesh.

M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director of BIAC delivered Welcome Address in both the sessions of the Semifinals and hoped that this Contest will carry forward young learners' interest and expertise towards building a more ADR friendly business dispute resolution spectrum in the region.

