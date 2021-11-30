BANKING EVENTS

Citizens Bank PLC signed an agreement with IT Consultants Ltd for Joining Q-Cash platform. Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Osman Haidar, Director, Business IT Consultants Ltd exchanging documents after signing the agreement for their respective organisations in presence of senior officials at Citizens Bank Head Office in the city on Monday. photo: BankSanjit Dutta, Head of Digital Banking Technology and Sanjida Farhana Oishe, Manager, FINTECH Engagement of Eastern Bank Ltd ( EBL) receiving the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award from Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka at a ceremony hosted by Bangladesh Brand Forum at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka recently. EBL won this Award in banking category for EBL Connect, a solution developed by EBL ICT Division for corporate customers. photo: Bank