Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HONG KONG, Nov 29: Asian markets fell again Monday after last week's painful rout fuelled by news of the Omicron virus strain but European stocks and oil rebounded strongly as investors try to assess its threat to the global economic recovery.
Equities around the world went into freefall Friday on news of the heavily mutated variant, which some fear could evade vaccines, as it forced several governments to throw up flight bans from southern Africa where it was discovered and introduced fresh containment measures.
The crisis added to an already jittery mood on trading floors caused by surging inflation and central banks starting to roll back their ultra-loose monetary policies to prevent prices from running out of control.
"Omicron's uncertainty has triggered a rethink on the global economic outlook," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril. "A new Covid wave may or may not be more infectious or deadly, but until we know more markets are likely to remain jittery."
Some traders were taking solace in comments from two South African health experts who said symptoms of Omicron appeared to be mild so far, though the World Health Organization has urged caution.
But analysts warned markets would remain on edge until more was known about the variant.
"So perhaps we have a highly contagious, yet mild strain," said Matt Simpson of StoneX Financial. "And if that is the case, markets could very well rally through December (as original fears recede) and markets refocus on Fed tightening and of course Santa's rally."
But Priya Misra, at TD Securities, added: "We really need some more answers to figure out the impact on growth.
"Risk assets are pricing in uncertainty."
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended more than two percent down, while London, Paris and Frankfurt were also pummelled at least 3.6 percent lower.
But even those losses were dwarfed by crude, which fell off a cliff on its worst day since WTI went below $0 at the outset of the pandemic, with dealers fretting over the possible impact on demand if more lockdowns are introduced.
And Asian equities, which also suffered hefty selling pressure Friday, extended losses on Monday.
Tokyo led losses, shedding 1.6 percent, after Japan said it will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules. The news hit travel stocks, with airlines JAL and ANA shedding around four percent each.
Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Manila also retreated. Shanghai also fell but the losses were limited, while Mumbai and Jakarta edged up.
However, London, Paris and Frankfurt started the week on the front foot, climbing more than one percent each, while US futures also rose.
And crude also enjoyed a rally, with WTI briefly rising more than five percent before easing back slightly, while Brent was four percent higher -- having cratered 13.1 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest
BANKING EVENTS
Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout
FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders
CCCI delegation team visits KEPZ
Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic
ICAB’s new council formed
Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft