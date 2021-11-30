Video
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
Business

FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
Business Correspondent

The standing committee on construction of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) have suggested incorporation of price verification clause in government tenders.
The members of the FBCCI standing committee came up with the suggestion at a meeting held at its office. Its president Md. Jashim Uddin presided over the meeting on Sunday.
The committee members proposed that after 56 days of the deadline, interest can be charged for late payment. At the same time, the members of the standing committee urged to discourage participation of foreign companies in the government infrastructure projects, said a press release.
The release said the construction sector is in severe difficulty due to price hike of construction materials.
The price of rods, stones, bricks, sand, thai-glass, aluminum products, SS pipes, indoor fittings and other construction materials have risen 20 to 25  percent in the last 4 to 5 months.
Speakers at the meeting said that due to the recent price hike, it is not possible to complete the construction work as per the pre-agreed price. In  addition, the government's fiscal policy, including AIT and VAT, is often  changed after tenders are submitted.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said most of the projects in the country  are being implemented through foreign companies.
"As Bangladesh becomes a developing country, it needs to increase its  reliance on local construction companies. FBCCI would take maximum initiative  for the progress of local organisations," he added.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President  Md. Aminul Hoque Shamim, Director Rejul Kariem Rejnu, and Director in Charge  of the Standing Committee Engineer Ghulam Md. Alomgir, Chairman of the  Committee and Chairman of Spectra Ltd. Engineer Khan Md. Aftabuddin, Co- Chairmen Engineer S.M. Khorshed Alam were present among other at th meeting .


