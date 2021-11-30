FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders

The standing committee on construction of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) have suggested incorporation of price verification clause in government tenders.

The members of the FBCCI standing committee came up with the suggestion at a meeting held at its office. Its president Md. Jashim Uddin presided over the meeting on Sunday.

The committee members proposed that after 56 days of the deadline, interest can be charged for late payment. At the same time, the members of the standing committee urged to discourage participation of foreign companies in the government infrastructure projects, said a press release.

The release said the construction sector is in severe difficulty due to price hike of construction materials.

The price of rods, stones, bricks, sand, thai-glass, aluminum products, SS pipes, indoor fittings and other construction materials have risen 20 to 25 percent in the last 4 to 5 months.

Speakers at the meeting said that due to the recent price hike, it is not possible to complete the construction work as per the pre-agreed price. In addition, the government's fiscal policy, including AIT and VAT, is often changed after tenders are submitted.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said most of the projects in the country are being implemented through foreign companies.

"As Bangladesh becomes a developing country, it needs to increase its reliance on local construction companies. FBCCI would take maximum initiative for the progress of local organisations," he added.

