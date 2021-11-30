Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh capital market made a sustained return of 9.4 percent  to investors amid the pandemic situation, said a report.
The return is higher compared with Pakistan (8.5percent), Vietnam (7.2 percent), China (6.6percent), according to the report revealed at Bangladesh Investment Summit on Monday.
Prime Minister's Economic Affairs advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman was the chief guest at a session titled ' Capital Market: The rising tiger' at Radisson Blu in Dhaka on Monday.
Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed presented the keynote paper while Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) President Asif Ibrahim conducted the session.
Addressing the function, Dr Mashiur Rahman mentioned three reasons behind the rapid growth of foreign direct investment in the country in the last ten years.
"First is demographic dividend, then the taxation system and finally the population which is always ready to adopt new services," he said.
Citing an IFC forecast, Rahman said Bangladesh will keep higher growth rates for the next five years comparing with other developing economies like Vietnam.
BSEC commissioner Shamsuddin Ahmed said Bangladesh capital market is collaborating financial markets in the East and West of the world to maintain international standard in transaction.
"To attract the investment from non-resident Bangladeshis, he said BSEC continues to adopt automation at all levels.
Bangladesh ranks 24th in Global Index of Security for Investors in Capital Market he said pointing out that the country lies ahead of Pakistan (31st), India (46th) and Sri Lanka (48th)
Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange hit a decade-high in June 2021 scouring 30 percent growth worth of 319 million US dollar transaction.
Only 25 percent of the total investments come through the banking system and the capital market together, which should not be less than 50 percent globally, he said.
IFC principal investment officer Cristina Ongoma said the organisation helps developing economies like Bangladesh for introducing green and blue bonds for sustainable finance.
Dhaka Stock Exchange managing director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan said the bourse has introduced special platform for SMEs to facilitate maximum Tk 3 million investment in the capital market. Green Delta Capital managing director Rafiqul Islam said the introduction of Shushuk bond created a new opportunities for conventional and islamic investors.
Dawn Capital founder Maurits Pot, KPMG Bangladesh senior partner Adeeb H Khan, and Shanta Asset Management vice chairman Md Arif Khan were on the list of panellists who took part in discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest
BANKING EVENTS
Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout
FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders
CCCI delegation team visits KEPZ
Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic
ICAB’s new council formed
Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft