Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
ICAB’s new council formed

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Twenty members for the council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) were elected on Saturday to lead the institute for the period of 2022-2024.
As per bye-law 13(1) of ICAB Bye-Laws 2004, the Council-ICAB constituted a five-member election commission, headed by AK Gulam Kibria, under which the election was held in a festive mood simultaneously on Saturday at CA Bhaban in the capital and the ICAB Chattogram office.
All the members of the Institute cast their votes enthusiastically and thus elected their representatives to the council and the regional committees. ICAB members were also allowed to cast their votes online, said a press release on Sunday.
The 18 councilors from Dhaka regional constituency and two councilors from Chattogram regional constituency were elected to form the council of the ICAB.    -BSS


