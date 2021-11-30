Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’

Speakers at an international investors meet said that global investors should now explore endless opportunities available in various potential economic arenas in 'New Bangladesh'.

Terming Bangladesh as a rising tiger in Asia and a lucrative investment spot, they said the country has proven its economic strength in many socioeconomic fronts like manufacture, agriculture and information technology.

As a result, the resilient economy of around 170 million people keeps growing remarkably over the years even defying all odds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recessions in Europe and elsewhere.

The strength riding on prudent policies, high investment on infrastructure development, rising new MAC (Middle and Affluent Class) communities, political and socioeconomic stability would help the foreign investors grow their business here.

The call came up at a plenary session titled "Investment Competitiveness and Business Environment in Bangladesh, Reaching New Heights in New Normal" held at a city hotel on the first day of the 2-day-long International Investment Summit 2021 hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Sunday. BIDA executive chairman Md. Sirazul Islam moderated the session where principal secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus presented a keynote paper on the topic of Bangladesh, a story of making impossible possible.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Affairs Salman F Rahman said the country facilitates the investors with offering sector- specific incentives, uninterrupted supply of utilities and investment- friendly policies. Kaikaus said the country after the independence faced many turbulences, undemocratic forces and others. "For that the growth of the country was not noticeable." From 2009, with continuity of leadership, visions, policies and political stability, the hope for economic change was restored, he added.

"Now, we see a new Bangladesh, which is resilient and economically strong," he said.

Kaikaus said soon after the independence, Bangladesh was branded as the basket case, but now it becomes the 39th largest economy of the world, 2nd in RMG, 3rd in rice and aquaculture production and 8th largest remittance earning economy.

Terming infrastructure a key for any economy to grow, he said the government is investing heavily on developing physical infrastructures like metro rail, expressways, airport terminal, Matarbari deep sea port, Bay terminal, 100 economic zones and so on.

"Huge investment we're focusing on which creates an enabling climate for investment. We have shown our excellence in many areas. Now, we're ready to do partnership," he said.

Lauding the country's remarkable progress over the last five decades, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson stressed importance on improving three areas to take the nation in the next stage of development.

These were greater engagement of Bangladesh with global economy, financial sector reform that will encourage foreign capital come in and improving tertiary level of education to the international standard. -BSS





