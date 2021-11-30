Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Speakers at an international investors meet said that global investors should now explore endless opportunities available in various potential economic arenas in 'New Bangladesh'.
Terming Bangladesh as a rising tiger in Asia and a lucrative investment spot, they said the country has proven its economic strength in many  socioeconomic fronts like manufacture, agriculture and information  technology.
As a result, the resilient economy of around 170 million people keeps  growing remarkably over the years even defying all odds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recessions in Europe and elsewhere.
The strength riding on prudent policies, high investment on infrastructure  development, rising new MAC (Middle and Affluent Class) communities,  political and socioeconomic stability would help the foreign investors grow their business here.
The call came up at a plenary session titled "Investment Competitiveness  and Business Environment in Bangladesh, Reaching New Heights in New Normal" held at a city hotel on the first day of the 2-day-long International  Investment Summit 2021 hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority  (BIDA) on Sunday. BIDA executive chairman Md. Sirazul Islam moderated the session where  principal secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus presented a  keynote paper on the topic of Bangladesh, a story of making impossible  possible.
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Affairs Salman  F Rahman said the country facilitates the investors with offering sector- specific incentives, uninterrupted supply of utilities and investment- friendly policies. Kaikaus said the country after the independence faced many turbulences, undemocratic forces and others. "For that the growth of the country was not  noticeable." From 2009, with continuity of leadership, visions, policies and political  stability, the hope for economic change was restored, he added.
"Now, we see a new Bangladesh, which is resilient and economically strong,"  he said.
Kaikaus said soon after the independence, Bangladesh was branded as the  basket case, but now it becomes the 39th largest economy of the world, 2nd in  RMG, 3rd in rice and aquaculture production and 8th largest remittance  earning economy.
Terming infrastructure a key for any economy to grow, he said the  government is investing heavily on developing physical infrastructures like  metro rail, expressways, airport terminal, Matarbari deep sea port, Bay  terminal, 100 economic zones and so on.
"Huge investment we're focusing on which creates an enabling climate for  investment. We have shown our excellence in many areas. Now, we're ready to  do partnership," he said.
Lauding the country's remarkable progress over the last five decades,  British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson stressed  importance on improving three areas to take the nation in the next stage of  development.
These were greater engagement of Bangladesh with global economy, financial  sector reform that will encourage foreign capital come in and improving  tertiary level of education to the international standard.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest
BANKING EVENTS
Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout
FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders
CCCI delegation team visits KEPZ
Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic
ICAB’s new council formed
Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft