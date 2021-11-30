Video
bKash wins Fintech Award by winning 7 awards in 5 categories

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Desk

Winning four awards and receiving three honorable mentions, bKash has topped the first ever Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021, organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum.
bKash has won the award in Technology category for the innovative 'bKash Map' service, Remittance category for 'Remittance Service', Payment category for 'Pay Bill Service' and Mobile Money category for its 'Add Money Service'. Besides, it has won three honorable mention awards for its contribution to the 'Payment Digitization', 'Donation' and 'Financial Inclusion', says a press release.
Through the initiative of Bangladesh Fintech Forum, the prestigious award ceremony was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF). The accolade, in its very first edition, received over 100 nominations.
The 26 awards in 11 categories were handed over to the winners at a gala ceremony held at a city hotel recently. Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer received the awards on behalf of bKash.
Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director of the government's a2i project; Professor Abdul Momen, Director of IBA- Dhaka University; Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), and other dignitaries were present at the award-giving ceremony.
Mentionable, bKash has won the country's Best Brand Award in 2020 and 2021 in a row through consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum. It has also been selected as the best organization in MFS category for four times in a row by BBF. Besides, bKash has been ranked 23rd on Fortune's third annual 'Change the World' list which recognized top 50 companies around the world.


