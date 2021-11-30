Video
IPDC Dana wins Fintech Innovation of the Year award

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Desk

IPDC Finance's project 'Dana' wins Fintech Innovation of The Year (NBFI) in The Bangladesh Fintech Award.
IPDC Finance, country's first NBFI of the country, while Dana is the sole retailer financing platform in Bangladesh providing accessible, transaction-based working capital for retailers.
This category represents the most innovative uses of technology that have a significant impact on product and service dimensions of Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI).
The award was presented to the Additional Managing Director, Rizwan Dawood Shams, and Head of Strategic Initiative, M Solaiman Sarwar at Sheraton, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
IPDC's Dana provides easy, accessible, transaction-based working capital for retailers to facilitate financing in a low-cost, collateral-free, and structured manner. This automation of credit processes in a much-needed initiative to help the vast network of micro and small retailers across the country.
Mominul Islam, Managing Director of IPDC Finance said, "For any industry, the key factor for success is reaching the segments of customers that remain underserved. With majority of the micro-merchants being underbanked or unbanked, IPDC found its ground for a timely technological innovation. Retailers from remote areas who were out of the financial inclusion are given access to finance under the DANA platform to enrich their business.


