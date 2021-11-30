Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart launches ‘Symphony- Brands in Sync’

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Business Desk

StanChart launches ‘Symphony- Brands in Sync’

StanChart launches ‘Symphony- Brands in Sync’

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has launched a one-of-a-kind band music competition exclusively for their corporate clients. "Symphony- Brands in Sync" is a platform for musicians from the country's corporate sector to help them showcase their musical talents. Legendary musicians Bappa Mazumder, Naquib Khanand Shafin Ahmed will be associated with this platform as mentor and judge, says a press release.
Corporate clients of Standard Chartered Bangladesh can register their in-house band through the Relationship Managers of the bank who serve the client.
The competition is divided into two segments. In the preliminary stage, corporate clients of Standard Chartered Bangladesh can register their bands and submit their pre-recorded audio tracks.
Shortlisted bands will have mentoring sessions with the legendary musicians before their live performance in the Grand Finale. The winner, runner up of this competition will be awarded with trophy and Medals. There will also be awards for individual performance category winners (Best vocal, Best Drummer etc.)
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh,  Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, along with esteemed musicians Bappa Mazumder,  Naquib Khan and Shafin Ahmed were present at the press conference announcing the launch of "Symphony- Brands in Sync" in the city on Sunday.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We are proud to unveil our newest initiative 'Symphony- Brands in Sync', a platform that we believe will help the participants showcase their musical talents and creativity and give us all an opportunity to connect with a new vigour and passion in new normal world. I urge all our corporate client bands to register for this competition, and we will set a stage for you to showcase your talents!"
Shafin Ahmed said,"It is wonderful that Standard Chartered Bank is launching an unique platform, and I am really pleased to be a part of it. I hope that this platform will see several talented musicians bringing their passion to the national band music stage."
With over 116 years of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest
BANKING EVENTS
Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout
FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders
CCCI delegation team visits KEPZ
Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic
ICAB’s new council formed
Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft