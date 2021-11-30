

StanChart launches ‘Symphony- Brands in Sync’

Corporate clients of Standard Chartered Bangladesh can register their in-house band through the Relationship Managers of the bank who serve the client.

The competition is divided into two segments. In the preliminary stage, corporate clients of Standard Chartered Bangladesh can register their bands and submit their pre-recorded audio tracks.

Shortlisted bands will have mentoring sessions with the legendary musicians before their live performance in the Grand Finale. The winner, runner up of this competition will be awarded with trophy and Medals. There will also be awards for individual performance category winners (Best vocal, Best Drummer etc.)

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, along with esteemed musicians Bappa Mazumder, Naquib Khan and Shafin Ahmed were present at the press conference announcing the launch of "Symphony- Brands in Sync" in the city on Sunday.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We are proud to unveil our newest initiative 'Symphony- Brands in Sync', a platform that we believe will help the participants showcase their musical talents and creativity and give us all an opportunity to connect with a new vigour and passion in new normal world. I urge all our corporate client bands to register for this competition, and we will set a stage for you to showcase your talents!"

Shafin Ahmed said,"It is wonderful that Standard Chartered Bank is launching an unique platform, and I am really pleased to be a part of it. I hope that this platform will see several talented musicians bringing their passion to the national band music stage."

With over 116 years of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.







