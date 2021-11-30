Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA to improve nutritional status of RMG workers

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan addressing a seminar on workforce nutrition organised by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in association with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) at a city hotel Sunday. State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian attended it as chief guest.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan addressing a seminar on workforce nutrition organised by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in association with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) at a city hotel Sunday. State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian attended it as chief guest.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has stressed the need for changing poor dietary habits and improving the nutritional status of workers to ensure the wellbeing of workers and boost individual and factory-level efficiency and productivity.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was addressing a seminar on workforce nutrition organised by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in association with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) at a city hotel Sunday.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian attended it as chief guest. M Ehsan E-Elahi, secretary at the labour and employment ministry, presided over the programme.
Faruque said the BGMEA has placed utmost importance on ensuring healthcare facilities to apparel workers. "It has been operating 12 health centres at different parts in Dhaka and Chattogram to provide basic healthcare facilities to garment workers free of cost. The BGMEA also runs a hospital in Chattogram for the workers."
The BGMEA in collaboration with the government and development partners has been implementing various projects for ensuring workers' health and wellbeing.
With the government, the apex trade body of the country's apparel manufacturers has been "implementing a project to provide financial support to lactating female garment workers. The lactating mothers need special care, more nutrition and higher calorie," the BGMEA president said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, CU qualify for the final of City Bank BIAC Inter University arbitration contest
BANKING EVENTS
Asian markets fall again but Europe, crude rebound from virus rout
FBCCI for inclusion of price verification clause in govt tenders
CCCI delegation team visits KEPZ
Capital market made sustained growth at 9.4pc amid pandemic
ICAB’s new council formed
Global investors ‘should tap endless opportunities in Bangladesh’


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft