

Jewelers Association elects new office bearers

Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Managing Director of Diamond World Limited has been elected as General Secretary. Uttam Banik has been elected as treasurer. Members elected 35-member executive committee including 9 joint secretaries and 16 members on executive committee.

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal, President of REHAB and Director of FBCCI was Chairman of Bajus Election Board. FBCCI director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Dhaka Chamber director Hossain A Sikder were members of the election board. They published the final results on Monday.

Seven Vice newly elected President are GUlzar Ahmed MA Hannan Azad, Badal Chandra Roy, Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, Anisur Rahman Dulal and Kazi Nazneen Islam Nipa.







