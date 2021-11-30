Video
‘BD-India CEO forum to pave way to bilateral investment’

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Business Correspondent

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the meeting of 'Bangladesh-India CEO Forum' will be held soon aiming at promoting mutual investment in both the countries.
"India-Bangladesh CEO Forum will pave way to bilateral investments and trade. Looking forward to having 1st meeting soon," he said while speaking virtually on the occasion of inauguration of 'Bangladesh International Investment Summit (BIIS)' in the city on Sunday, said a press release.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opened the two-day International Investment Summit-2021 in a city hotel. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised this summit.
Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal expressed pleasure on Bangladesh's gradual transition from Least Development Countries (LDCs) to a developing nation.
India stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh in their development journey, he added. He said that India is developing two economic zones at Mirsarai and Mongla in Bangladesh.
Over 350 Indian companies are registered in Bangladesh providing jobs and creating economic activity in the country, he mentioned.
Highlighting the initiatives to promote trade and investment between the two countries, the Indian commerce minister said India-Bangladesh Textile Industry Forum (IBTIF) has been set up to facilitate closer cooperation in textile sector.
He also said the invitation of 50 young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh will further augment the ties between the two countries.
He opined that trade, technology, connectivity, entrepreneurship, health and tourism are the focus areas for further strengthening India Bangladesh relationship.
He said Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia with a volume of over US$10 billion of trade and the two countries are looking to advance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Appreciating the fact that uninterrupted supply chain was maintained between India and Bangladesh even during the COVID 19 pandemic, Piyush Goyal said that the effort to further improve connectivity is imperative for expansion of bilateral trade and realisation of the investment potential between the two countries.
Speaking about the friendship between the two countries, he said it has evolved into a strategic partnership with multifaceted and key collaboration in trade, investment, food security and technology.


