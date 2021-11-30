Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh



14-member Turkish business delegation of Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council led by its Chairperson Ms. Hulya Gedik met DCCI President Rizwan Rahman at DCCI head office in the city on Monday. Ambassador of Turkey in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan also accompanied the delegation.

This was echoed by the members of the visiting Turkish business delegation to Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Monday, says a press release.

During the meeting DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that in FY2020-21 Bangladesh's export to Turkey was USD 499.79 million. In FY2019-20 total trade with Turkey was USD 686.41 million out of which Bangladesh's export was USD 453 million against Turkish exports of USD 233.41 million.

It was USD220.06 million in favour of Bangladesh. He said that infrastructure, construction materials, railway, renewable energy, automobile, healthcare, medical equipment, shipbuilding, agriculture, home appliance etc. are some of the potential areas for Turkish investment here.

Turkey sourced only 0.21% of its import from Bangladesh, he said adding under Turkey's "Asia Anew" initiative, and Bangladesh can be a key focus of Turkey for trade and investment. He also called upon both sides to utilize Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council to facilitate both-way trade and investment.

Chairperson of Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council and leader of the business delegation Ms. Hulya Gedik said Bangladesh is not much known to Turkish entrepreneurs due to lack of communication and contact. She also urged upon sustainability of trade relation between Bangladesh and Turkey. Moreover she said that they have opened a 'Bangladesh Business Centre' in Turkey to facilitate Turkish entrepreneurs to know more on how to start business in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Turkey in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman TURAN said Bangladesh is going to be a developed nation by 2041 and Turkey wants to be the 10th largest economy but without partnership these goals will not be achieved. He also said that Bangladesh's ICT, pharmaceutical and light engineering sector have good potentials to attract FDI. He said Turkish machineries are almost of same quality of Europe and America with a cheaper rate. He said there are a few big Turkish companies are already in operation in Bangladesh that is a sign of Bangladesh's competitiveness.

Commercial Counsellor of Turkish Embassy Kenan KALAYCI said that in the last nine months the bilateral trade volume increased about 20%. He expected that the total trade between Turkey and Bangladesh would reach the mark of USD 2 billion soon.









