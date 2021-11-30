CMSF asked to invest Tk 1bn to ICB to beef up its capital base

To increase capital market liquidity the regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has directed the Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) authority to invest Tk 1.0 billion in the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) as TDR fund.

TDR is a type of fixed deposit. In other words, the stabilization fund will get interest at a fixed rate against the amount of Tk1 billion investmentwith the ICB.

In this regard a letter was sent to chairman of CMSF from BSEC on Sunday (November 28). Its Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Selim signed the letter demanding quick disbursement of the fund.

In the letter, the commission agreed to set up a mutual fund called 'Subarna Jayanti Fund' listed on the stock exchange for a period of 10 years under the auspices of CMSF Fund and under the management of ICB Asset Management to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

CMSF will initially invest Tk0.5 billion as a sponsor in the mutual fund. The 'Capital Market Stabilization Fund' is set up to be used for the development of the capital market. The BSEC set up the fund at a commission meeting on May 3 this year. The gazette of this fund was published on 26th June.

A 10-member board was then formed with Najibur Rahman, former chief secretary to the prime minister's office and former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as chairman.

In the wake of the recent downturn in the stock market, the BSEC decided on November 16 to provide Tk1 billion to the ICB from the Stability Fund, which was set up to increase liquidity in the capital market.

It was decided to give this money to strengthen capital base of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, a state-owned investment institution, as 'TDR'.



