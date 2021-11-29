0 Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court - Front Page - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Kuwait's top appeal court has sentenced former Bangladeshi MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of KD2.7 million in a high-profile human trafficking case, quoting the Kuwaiti media, reports Gulf News.
The Court of Cassation also ordered the defendant be deported after serving the sentence.
The court also handed down similar jail terms to Kuwaiti Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry Maj. Gen. Mazen Al Jarrah and Hassan Al Khedr, a manpower director; and ordered their sacking from government posts on charges of bribery in the same case.
The court, moreover, sentenced ex-Kuwaiti parliamentarian Salah Khurshed to seven years in prison and ordered him to
pay a fine of KD740,000.
Last February, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced Papul to four years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of KD1.9 million.
He was charged with receiving money from dozens of workers in return for bringing them in from Bangladesh to Kuwait through a company he managed with illegal assistance from Kuwaiti officials charged in the case.
He has reportedly amassed KD5 million worth of assets in the Gulf country.  The Kuwaiti public prosecution contested the rulings handed down to the prime defendant and convicted accomplices and demanded tougher penalties.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court
Covid: 3 deaths, 205 new cases recorded
BD’s claim over Tengratila gas blowouts overstated
ATCO protests stoppage of ads to TV channels by Unilever
2 city corpns to launch drive Dec 1
Two killed as rivals clash in Khulna, Jashore
Abrar murder case verdict deferred till Dec 8
Students block roads again for road safety, half fare


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft