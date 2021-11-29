Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court

Kuwait's top appeal court has sentenced former Bangladeshi MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of KD2.7 million in a high-profile human trafficking case, quoting the Kuwaiti media, reports Gulf News.

The Court of Cassation also ordered the defendant be deported after serving the sentence.

The court also handed down similar jail terms to Kuwaiti Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry Maj. Gen. Mazen Al Jarrah and Hassan Al Khedr, a manpower director; and ordered their sacking from government posts on charges of bribery in the same case.

The court, moreover, sentenced ex-Kuwaiti parliamentarian Salah Khurshed to seven years in prison and ordered him to

pay a fine of KD740,000.

Last February, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced Papul to four years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of KD1.9 million.

He was charged with receiving money from dozens of workers in return for bringing them in from Bangladesh to Kuwait through a company he managed with illegal assistance from Kuwaiti officials charged in the case.

He has reportedly amassed KD5 million worth of assets in the Gulf country. The Kuwaiti public prosecution contested the rulings handed down to the prime defendant and convicted accomplices and demanded tougher penalties.