0 Covid: 3 deaths, 205 new cases recorded - Front Page - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 3 deaths, 205 new cases recorded

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,978. Some 205 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of
cases to 1,575,748.   
Besides, 299 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,540,317 and overall recovery rate at 97.75, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.52 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 836 labs across the country tested 19,811 samples.
Among the deceased, two were from Dhaka and one from Khulna division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,903 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,075 were women.
Around 58.87 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 36.18 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 261 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 236 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court
Covid: 3 deaths, 205 new cases recorded
BD’s claim over Tengratila gas blowouts overstated
ATCO protests stoppage of ads to TV channels by Unilever
2 city corpns to launch drive Dec 1
Two killed as rivals clash in Khulna, Jashore
Abrar murder case verdict deferred till Dec 8
Students block roads again for road safety, half fare


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft