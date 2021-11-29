0 ATCO protests stoppage of ads to TV channels by Unilever - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Front Page

ATCO protests stoppage of ads to TV channels by Unilever

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), the only apex body of private television owners, in a statement on Sunday expressed concern over and protested the unilateral and
abrupt stoppage of advertisements to television channels by Unilever. It termed Unilever's decision as unexpected and unacceptable.
An ATCO press release signed by its President Anjan Chowdhury said that when the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy as well as public life are getting normal, ATCO requested to raise the advertisement rate by 30 per cent. Instead of doing so Unilever has stopped advertisement to television channels which will have adverse impact on the economy of the media. ATCO hopes that Unilever will withdraw its decision to keep its normal relations with the television channels that run advertisements for marketing of Unilever products, the press release added.


