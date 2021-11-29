0 2 city corpns to launch drive Dec 1 - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
2 city corpns to launch drive Dec 1

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Two city corporations - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) - decided to launch drives against 1646 unauthorized buses that have no route permits in the capital from December 1.
DSCC's Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced this at a press conference after the 19th meeting of 'Dhaka North
and South City Corporations Bus Route Rationalization Committee' held at Buriganga Hall at Nagar Bhaban of DSCC on Sunday.
Mayor Taposh said there is chaos in public transport in Dhaka city. "We have seen that having route permits for one route buses are operated on other routes. From now on, we will take action against them."
Buses of one route cannot be operated on other routes. "We decided to bring discipline in the transport sector in Dhaka city," he said.
This time the drives will be very tough. "We will seize the buses without route permits. Not just fines, we will seize illegal buses wherever we find them."
Meanwhile, the initiative to bring Dhaka city buses under a single company called 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' (Dhaka City Transport) has been deferred.
Piloting of the bus franchise system with a total 100 buses on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route will start from December 26 instead of the previously announced date of December 1.
The 21-km-route will cover areas including Bosila, Mohammadpur, Elephant Road, Shahbagh, Paltan and Motijheel.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam made the announcement during the press briefing.
Due to non-cooperation of bus owners, buses from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur route will not be launched by the company from December 1.
The mayor of Dhaka North City said the bus service from Ghatarchar to the signboard will start from December 26 in collaboration with BRTC.
Initially, 100 vehicles will run on this route, Atiqul Islam said, adding that BRTC has confirmed that 30 double-decker buses will be provided on this route.
The mayor said a notification would be issued to the media to fix the remaining 70 buses. Privately owned buses have to submit the required documents to the committee by December 12.


