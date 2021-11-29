0 Two killed as rivals clash in Khulna, Jashore - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:15 AM
Front Page

UP Polls Phase-III

Two killed as rivals clash in Khulna, Jashore

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

The municipality election in Kalihati upazila of Tangail on Sunday saw lively presence of voters. The photo shows an elderly woman, too weak to walk, being carried by a family member at a centre. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least two people, including a supporter of the Awami League-backed chairman candidate, were killed and dozens of others injured in clashes between supporters of two chairman candidates in Khulna and Jashore, in the third phase of Union Parishad elections on Sunday.
Our Khulna Correspondent adds a supporter of Awami League-backed chairman candidate has been hacked to death at Terokhada upazila of Khulna district.
Deceased Babul Sikder, 38, the follower of chairman candidate Md Mohsin, breathed his last around 6:15am on Sunday at Khulna Medical College Hospital. After the incident, Terokhada Police Station OC Johurul Alam visited Modhupur area.
A large number of law enforcers have been deployed as tense situation was prevailing in the area.
The followers of AL's rebel chairman candidate Kamal Hossain attacked
Babul with hammer and sharp weapons at about 12:15am on Sunday. They, later, hacked him and fled the scene.
Critically injured Babul Sikder was taken to the hospital where he died this morning.
Voting to seven union parishads at Terokhada and Rupsha upazilas is underway today Sunday) in the third phase of the polls.
Our Jashorer Correspondent added a man was killed and five others were injured in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates in Kaiba union parishad (UP) polls at Sharsha upaizla in Jashore district on Saturday night.
Deceased Kutub Uddin, 35, was a supporter of Ikhtiar Rahman of 'Pineapple' poll symbol. He was the son of Mohiuddin of Rudrapur village under the union.
The deceased's brother Shahabuddin said supporters of 'Boat' symbol candidate attacked them as they have been campaigning for 'Pineapple' symbol. Six people, including himself and his brother, were injured in the incident.
The injured were taken to Jashore General Hospital where Kutub died on arrival, said on-duty doctor Shahriar Sabbir.
In Cumilla, a chase and counter-chase happened among the supporters of two chairman candidates over stuffing ballots at Saifullakandi Primary School under Mathabhanga union of Homna upazila in Cumilla district.
Our correspondent writes, a number of crude bombs were exploded outside the polling centre. On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Votings in 1,000 Union Parishads started at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break. More than 20 million people will cast their votes at 10,159 polling stations. The first and second phases of UP elections were marred by violence and irregularities.




