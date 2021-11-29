0 Abrar murder case verdict deferred till Dec 8 - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:15 AM
Front Page

Abrar murder case verdict deferred till Dec 8

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Court Correspondent

A  Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka deferred the judgement in the 2019 grisly killing of Abrar Fahad, a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of the STT- 1 passed the deferment order as the Judgement copy was not ready to deliver on Sunday and the Tribunal deferred it till December 8.
On Sunday, the judge said, he needed more time to prepare the judgement, while he was fixing the new date for delivering the judgement.
 Ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict, 22 accused among 25 were produced before the court.
On November 14, the tribunal set the judgement date after concluding arguments by both the prosecution and the defence sides.
Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of October 7 in 2019 allegedly by some Chhatra League activists.
During the trial, 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses testified before the Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1.
Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the charge sheet against 25 BUET students on November 13 in 2019.
The 25 charge-sheeted accused are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Of those accused 22 are in jail while rest three are fugitive.
Absconding Jisan, Rafid and Tanim were tried in absentia.
Among the accused  are BUET BCL general secretary Russel,  vice-president Fuad, organasing secretary Robin, information and research secretary Anik, literary secretary Monir, sports secretary Jion, publication secretary Munna, deputy social services secretary  Sakal, deputy legal affairs secretary Amit Saha, and deputy office secretary Rafid.
Of them eight accused, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Anik Sarker, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Md Mazedul Islam, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir and ASM Nazmus Sadat, gave confessional statement on several dates.
The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.
Amid protests on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 last year banned all political activities on the campus.
BUET authorities expelled 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case.
Abrar was a resident of Room No-1011 of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the BUET.


