Students block roads again for road safety, half fare



Carrying placards marked with 'We have come to study, not to die', students demonstrate at Dhanmondi Road No 27 in the capital on Sunday as they continued street protest demanding road safety, against the backdrop of the tragic death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan in a road accident with a garbage truck driven by a driver without licence on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Arif, a student of Class VII at Shaheed Monu Miah Govt High School in Nakhalpara, said, "The government has to ensure safe roads for us."

Green Road Hamdard Public College student Jisan said, " We started protest again as the government did not meet our demands within the mentioned period. The half fare has earlier been fixed for the students on BRTC buses but those are not available on all routes."

Shouting slogans, the students from various educational institutions, including Lalmatia Mahila College, Ideal College, Public College gathered on the road around 1:00pm.

Many students were seen checking driving licences of drivers of vehicles, mostly public buses. The traffic on the road and the surrounding areas was halted at that time.

On November 24, Notre Dame College Nayeem died after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation in Gulistan area.

Meanwhile UNB adds, several hundred students of different colleges gathered

in front of Rapa Plaza on Dhanmondi-27 road at noon and put up barricades on the road to press home their demand.

The recent hike in transport fares following the rise in fuel prices and the death of a Notre Dame College student after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) vehicle prompted the students to raise their voice against chaos in the transport sector.

Traffic on Mirpur road remained suspended for one hour, causing sufferings to commuters, said Ikram Ali Mia, Officer-in-Charge of Dhanmondi Police Station.

Besides, students staged demonstrations in the city's Uttara, Shantinagar and Rampura areas to push for the same demand.

Akter Hossain, Traffic Inspector (Uttara), said students from different colleges took to the streets at noon. However, they withdrew their blockade after a while.

The students have been staging demonstrations since November 18 demanding half fares in public transport for students.

They also claimed that no one has paid any heed to their demand though the students have been harassed in public buses.

The death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, who was killed in an accident in Gulistan area of the city on November 24, fuelled the movement.

On November 20, students from two colleges vandalised 10 to 12 buses in Science Laboratory area demanding half fare in the city for students.

On November 18, hundreds of students of Dhaka College demonstrated outside their college to press home the same demand.

The government on November 3 raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per litre and the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) increased the fares for intra-city and inter-district buses by 26.5 per cent and 27 per cent respectively following an indefinite strike by transport owners on November 7.

In another development, BNP on Sunday extended support to the students demanding half bus fare for them, and urged the government to take steps to meet their demand.

"We extend our full support to the demand of the students. We demand that steps be taken to provide them with half passes by reducing the fare. The government can provide subsidy, if necessary, in this regard," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a rally.

The BNP leader said the poor and lower-income families are facing serious difficulties to cope with the growing price hike of all essentials, including rice, oil, pulses and salt and education materials like books and pens for their children.

The BNP leader alleged the prices of fuel and the transport fares have been hiked in the interest of Awami League's 'corrupt syndicates' who make their pockets heavier with public money.

"The government is now saying it has reduced the fares of BRTC-run buses, but it can't do the same regarding the private buses. When you can control private business and all other things, why can't you reduce the bus fares for our students?" he said.

He said the government needs to take steps for reducing fares of private buses even by giving Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 crore subsidy to facilitate the students in pursuing their studies.













