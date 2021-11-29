0 Technical body for ban on travel from stricken states - Front Page - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New Covid Variant

Technical body for ban on travel from stricken states

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended ban on passengers from countries where new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' has been found.
The decision was taken after discussions at the 48th meeting of the committee on Sunday.
It was said in the meeting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has
declared Omicron a 'variant of concern', which has spread from South Africa to different parts of the world.
To prevent its spread, many countries in Asia, Europe and America have imposed restrictions on passenger arrivals (including direct and indirect flights) from several countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland.
In view of this, the meeting recommended stopping the arrival of passengers from these countries as well as from any other country if Omicron spread there.
If a person has a recent history of travelling to these countries within last 14 days, he/she will have to stay in the institutional quarantine for 14 days in the country. If he/she is positive in Covid-19 test, it is recommended to keep him/her in isolation.
In addition, screening at each port of entry (land, sea, air and rail) should be carried out to ensure strict test and adherence to hygiene rules, medical system should be strengthened and various public gatherings (including political, social and religious) should be restricted and maintenance of heath rules should be especially monitored in educational institutions.
The committee also recommended that free Covid-19 tests be conducted to encourage the people.
Prof Nazmul Islam, Spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said that the DGHS is making all kinds of preparations to prevent the new variant.
He came up with the remark in the regular online health bulletin on Sunday.
"The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 is examining the documents found at different levels. From the meeting, they are going to take effective steps to ensure the well-being of all and the safety of the people," the official said.
"There is no reason for us to be complacent. To prevent the new variant of Covid-19, all need to maintain hygiene rules. Scientists as well as the WHO officials are concerned about this variant," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papul handed down 7-year jail, fined by Kuwait court
Covid: 3 deaths, 205 new cases recorded
BD’s claim over Tengratila gas blowouts overstated
ATCO protests stoppage of ads to TV channels by Unilever
2 city corpns to launch drive Dec 1
Two killed as rivals clash in Khulna, Jashore
Abrar murder case verdict deferred till Dec 8
Students block roads again for road safety, half fare


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft