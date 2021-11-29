Technical body for ban on travel from stricken states

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended ban on passengers from countries where new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' has been found.

The decision was taken after discussions at the 48th meeting of the committee on Sunday.

It was said in the meeting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has

declared Omicron a 'variant of concern', which has spread from South Africa to different parts of the world.

To prevent its spread, many countries in Asia, Europe and America have imposed restrictions on passenger arrivals (including direct and indirect flights) from several countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland.

In view of this, the meeting recommended stopping the arrival of passengers from these countries as well as from any other country if Omicron spread there.

If a person has a recent history of travelling to these countries within last 14 days, he/she will have to stay in the institutional quarantine for 14 days in the country. If he/she is positive in Covid-19 test, it is recommended to keep him/her in isolation.

In addition, screening at each port of entry (land, sea, air and rail) should be carried out to ensure strict test and adherence to hygiene rules, medical system should be strengthened and various public gatherings (including political, social and religious) should be restricted and maintenance of heath rules should be especially monitored in educational institutions.

The committee also recommended that free Covid-19 tests be conducted to encourage the people.

Prof Nazmul Islam, Spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said that the DGHS is making all kinds of preparations to prevent the new variant.

He came up with the remark in the regular online health bulletin on Sunday.

"The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 is examining the documents found at different levels. From the meeting, they are going to take effective steps to ensure the well-being of all and the safety of the people," the official said.

"There is no reason for us to be complacent. To prevent the new variant of Covid-19, all need to maintain hygiene rules. Scientists as well as the WHO officials are concerned about this variant," he added.







