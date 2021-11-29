0 Khaleda suffering from liver cirrhosis, her doctors say - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:15 AM
Khaleda suffering from liver cirrhosis, her doctors say

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is suffering from liver cirrhosis, her medical board member Professor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui told journalists at briefing in the capital on Sunday.  
One of the doctors in Khaleda Zia's medical board said, "Khaleda Zia's liver has been bleeding continuously for the last three days. It is likely that the bleeding may happen from the same place again. If it is not possible to send her abroad now, her physical condition may not allow her to be sent abroad in the days to come."
Expressing concern, the doctor said, "We feel helpless with her current condition. We have informed her family, including the hospital authorities, on the problems of bleeding from the liver."
He said they did as much as they could. Khaleda Zia's family has been asked to arrange for further treatment in the United Kingdom, Germany or the United States.
Liver cirrhosis is a disease in which the liver is
unable to perform its normal functions, such as metabolism, produce blood thickening ingredient, absorb drugs and chemicals, and manage food nutrients.
Liver cirrhosis is the spread of fibrosis in the liver. Then small granules form in the liver. Gradually it spreads.
Once the fibrosis has spread, the liver can no longer recover, causing the liver to contract.
"Everyone worked to stop continuous bleeding from Khaleda Zia's liver for the last three days," said another medical board member and added, "The press conference was organized with the permission of Khaleda Zia after the bleeding stopped on Sunday."
He said, "If she had been taken out of the country for treatment four months ago, she would not have had this hemorrhage. Her liver is almost damaged."
Earlier, the media reported, Khaleda Zia was suffering from liver cirrhosis. However, this is the first time her doctors have released information publicly on the matter.
However, no doctor of Ever Care Hospital where Khaleda Zia is getting treatment was present at the press conference.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital in the capital since November 13. Since then, there was bleeding from her liver for three times.
Members of Khaleda Zia's medical board have expressed fears that the risk of her death would increase if she bleeds again.
Khaleda Zia's personal medical board Chief Prof Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui, Prof  Kibria Mohsin, Prof  Shamsul Arefin, Prof Md Nuruddin and Dr Al Mamun was present at the press conference.


