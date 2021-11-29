0 KSA agrees to fund two vital highways’ upgradation - Front Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021
KSA agrees to fund two vital highways’ upgradation

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed to finance the projects for the upgradation of Chattogram-Teknaf and Khulna Jashore highways to four lanes.
In a meeting with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his Jatiya Sangsad office in Dhaka, visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistic
Services Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser expressed the intention following a proposal from the Minister.
The visiting Saudi Minister met Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of ruling Awami League, at his office, Ministry's Public Relation Officer Shaikh Walid Fayez said in a press release.
It said that Obaidul Quader proposed to the Saudi Minister to invest in the 150km Chattogram-Teknaf and 62km Khulna-Jashore highway four-lane projects. Learning about the projects, the Saudi Minister agreed to invest in the project and requested for details of the projects.
He also expressed his country's intention to finance projects in other sectors.
It said that the two ministers have also discussed about enhancing correspondence in the migration sector and receiving more Bangladeshi migrants to different sectors of the Kingdom.


