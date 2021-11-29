Kiron takes charge as acting Mayor of Gazipur City Corp

GAZIPUR, Nov 28: Panel Mayor Asadur Rahman Kiron on Sunday took charge as Acting Mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC).

Following the suspension of Jahangir Alam from the post of GCC mayorship, the Local Government Division (LGD) on last Thursday appointed Kiron as Acting Mayor of the city corporation.

Earlier on Thursday, the LGD under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives formed a three-member mayoral panel for the city corporation with Asadur Rahman Kiron from Ward No 43, Abdul Jalil Mollah from Ward No 52 and Ayesha Akter from reserve Ward No 10.

Earlier during the period of pervious mayoral council of the city corporation, Kiron had also served as acting mayor for two and half a year's tenure after suspension of former mayor MA Mannan.

Assuming the office on Sunday, Kiron assured that those who lost their land without acquisition process will be compensated after consulting with the Local Government Division (LGD).

He also promised to develop inoperable roads to meet the expectations of the city dwellers.

The Awami League leaders who were present at the acting mayor's office criticized the controversial actions of the outgoing mayor Jahangir Alam.

Before the acting mayor takes charge, the ruling party leaders declared Jahangir Alam unwanted in the city corporation and took down his picture from the office.