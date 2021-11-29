0 Fakhrul blames AL for all the country’s ills - Back Page - observerbd.com
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:14 AM
Home Back Page

Fakhrul blames AL for all the country’s ills

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by Jatiyatabdi Swechchsebak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Sunday demanding Khaleda Zia be released for better treatment abroad. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by Jatiyatabdi Swechchsebak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Sunday demanding Khaleda Zia be released for better treatment abroad. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Due to the economic crisis in the country, a dispute has arisen between students and transport owners. The government brought the country to this stage by embezzling the money of common people in a planned manner."
He made the remark at a rally organized by the Jatiyatabadi Swechha sebak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Sunday demanding release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Today the price of food has gone up in the country and the cost of education of children has also increased. The middle class is struggling to eke out a living. Meanwhile, the government has increased bus fares around the country. Through all this, the government is cutting the pockets of the common people and filling their own pockets."
Supporting the students' ongoing movement for bus fare concession, Fakhrul Islam said, "The people of the country will not allow to be harassed like this anymore. Students' demands must be accepted immediately, otherwise this anti-people government has to say goodbye. "
"The government is saying that we have reduced the fare of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus but we will not be able to reduce the fare of private buses. On the other hand, this government is controlling private mobile, telephone and all business organizations, "said the BNP leader.
He said, "Today, school and college children are protesting to reduce bus fares. But the government is not concerned about higher education and future of the young generation. They are busy in embezzling people's money but they are not willing to pay even Tk 2,000 subsidy for our next generation."
Mentioning that looting is taking place in the name of development, Mirza Fakhrul said, "In every case, this government has failed to run the country. They are doing nothing but stealing. Everyone can understand that if they go for government services around the country. "
"Metrorail costs have increased tenfold. Forty thousand crore taka has been spent on the Padma Bridge, where as the cost was estimated ten thousand crore taka. The cost per km road from Bhanga to Mawa is Tk 200 crore. Which is unthinkable even in the United States and Germany," said the BNP Secretary General. Fakhrul Islam called on the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment in the interest of the country and democracy.
Addressing the Law Minister, he said, "By telling lies, you are spreading confusion among the people about the law in order of the country."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Only the government can send the country's leader abroad for treatment. There are many instances, Awami League leader Nasim was sent to Singapore for treatment from jail. Section 401 of the law clearly states that, only the government can send someone abroad for treatment if it wants. " "If peace, stability and democracy are to be restored in the country, Khaleda Zia must be released. Otherwise, no one will be able to restore peace and stability in the country," said Fakhrul Islam.
Jatiyatabadi Swechha-sebak Dal rallied on Sunday to demand the release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.