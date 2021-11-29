Bill on formation of Election Commission Law soon: Anisul

To enact a law on formation of the Election Commission (EC) a bill will be placed in the next or later session, Law minister Anisul Huq told the parliament on Sunday.

The minister said this while participating in the discussion on Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021.

However, Anisul Huq told the House that the next Election Commission would not be formed under this law.

Earlier, BNP MPs Harunur Rashid and Rumeen Farhana, Jatiya Party's Mujibul Haque Chunnu and several other MPs, who took part in the discussion on the bill, strongly criticised the government for not enacting a law for formation of the Election Commission in line with the Constitution.

Apart from this law, the opposition MPs also blasted the government for not enacting a law on appointing judges in the higher court.

In reply, the law minister said that process is on to make drafts of both laws -- appointment of judges and formation of Election Commission.

Referring to a recent meeting with a delegation of Shujan (Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik), a civic platform, the law minister said, "They have drafted a law on formation of the Election Commission which they have handed over to me."

Anisul Huq said Shujan advised him to enact the law through promulgating ordinance by the president.

"Then I made it clear that it would not be right to make this law until it is discussed in parliament," he added.

"My plan is to discuss the law in the next session of the current parliament or in later session," Law Minister said, adding, "But other necessary works cannot be done in a hurry till February 15, 2022."

The new Election Commission will take charge on February 15, 2022, following expiry of the tenure of the present EC led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

The government has already said that like the previous two ECs, the upcoming Election Commission will also be formed through a 'Search Committee' formed by the president.











