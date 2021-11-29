Cox’s Bazar dist admin asked to hand over land in 15 days

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The Land Ministry on Sunday directed the authorities concerned of Cox's Bazar to hand over the required land for Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Super Critical Coal-Based Power Plant at Matarbari under Moheshkhali Upazila

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Land Ministry with the Land Secretary in the chair.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy, representatives of Shipping Ministry, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Cox's Bazar district administration and Matarbari Deep sea port attended the meeting. The representative of JICA, the financer of the project, was also present at the meeting.

The Shipping Ministry, CPA, and Power and Energy Ministry and the JICA asked the Cox's Bazar Land Acquisition Department and the Land Ministry to hand over the land to the project management within the next 15 days.

JICA representatives also stressed the need for early acquisition of land for the project.

Otherwise, they shall have to pay heavy compensation to the contractor for delay in handing over the land. The CPA had completed the process of acquiring 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase, a total of 294 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA have already completed the survey.

Accordingly, the CPA had paid an amount of Tk 173 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administration the previous year. But some owners of land appealed that the authority had surveyed their land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.

Following the complaint of the land owner, the authorities faced an obstruction in the acquisition of land. For this reason, the Land Ministry constituted a three member committee with a Deputy Secretary of the Ministry five months back. The committee submitted the report in October proposing the amendment to the field book which was prepared earlier.

A total of 1225 acres of land were allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA agreed to finance the project. According to the CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

Meanwhile, on November 24 the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to take a step to frame Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority in order to manage the significant port of the country efficiently. Her directive came at a meeting of the ECNEC held on the same date.

Besides, the ECNEC approved the additional cost of Tk 16000 crore for the under-construction of Super Critical Power Plant by JICA and Coal Power Generation Company of Bangladesh. The additional cost will be spent on creation of facilities for the Deep Sea Port.

Meanwhile, a 1,200MW coal power plant is being built alongside a coal terminal. It will also add an LNG land-based terminal in the future.

So, the port will be a 'state-of-the-art artificial deep sea port' that will initially be an energy-power deep sea port and will be used for power, energy and coal.











