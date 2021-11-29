0 Graduation to help brand BD: Hasina - Back Page - observerbd.com
Home Back Page

Graduation to help brand BD: Hasina

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the opening ceremony of a two-day International Investment Summit-2021, Bangladesh at a city hotel, virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country will help all brand the country in a greater way before the world.
"This graduation from the LDC has created many opportunities for Bangladesh. I think it's another milestone in the development journey of Bangladesh. It has created a scope to campaign for branding Bangladesh before the whole world," she told Parliament.
Sheikh Hasina, the Leader of the House, made the remarks in her valedictory speech in the 15th session of the 11th Parliament.
Describing Bangladesh as an emerging economy, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh is emerging as a big market. "We'll be able to send out the message to the world that a large market is being created in Bangladesh," she said.
Though the final graduation is supposed to complete in 2024, Bangladesh has taken time till 2026 for enjoying the facilities entitled for the LDCs in a bid to recover the Covid-19 fallouts, she said. Hasina said many alternative scopes would be created for Bangladesh as a developing country once the graduation process is finally completed.
"We'll have to take many steps to take Bangladesh forward, (availing of the facilities as a developing country) and we're also taking this preparation," she said.    -UNB


