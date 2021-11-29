0 Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise - Sports - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Published : Monday, 29 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

LONDON, NOV 28: Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager.
Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless.
Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside.
Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
Third-placed Manchester City would go move back into second place if they beat West Ham, also on Sunday.
Free-scoring Liverpool have now scored 39 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign, and Klopp welcomed their return to top form.
"We didn't only lose at West Ham, we drew two games before as well," said Klopp. "So, all of a sudden, we were in a bad moment. Now we look like we are in a better moment."
He added: "The things that happened to this team in the last few years were special and that's mostly because of the outstanding mindset and mentality of the boys."
Liverpool needed less than two minutes to take the lead when Sadio Mane played in Andy Robertson and the Scot's cross was perfectly weighted for Jota to finish from close range.
Jota netted again in the 32nd minute with a simple finish from Mohamed Salah's pass for his eighth club goal this term.
Thiago Alcantara had ended a lengthy goal drought in the midweek Champions League win over Porto and the Spain midfielder was back on the scoresheet in the 37th minute before Virgil van Dijk bagged Liverpool's fourth shortly after half-time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music
Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise
Barca leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win
Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize
Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory
India strike early after setting NZ 284 in first Test
England cricket director pleads for 'second chances' in racism scandal
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Badminton beginning Dec 1


Latest News
France detects eight possible Omicron cases
League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
S African physician: Patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
Argentina to open Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
India to review decision on resuming commercial int’l passenger services
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
BNP playing tricks over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Hasan
Buses without route permits will be seized from Dec 1: Taposh
Most Read News
Bangladesh gets $27billion investment proposals at its economic zones: PM
India's West Bengal road accident leaves 18 dead
Ban on arrivals from Omicron-hit countries proposed
43 buses, minibuses fined Tk 1.5 lakh in capital
Italy announces first case of new Covid variant
13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today
Taijul seven-for marred by batting debacle
AL rebel candidates win in eight UPs in Brahmanbaria
Abrar Fahad murder case verdict deferred
'Boat' symbol supporter hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft